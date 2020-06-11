We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iggy Azalea took to social media this week to confirm that she has a son.

The Australian rapper left her fans surprised with the out-of-the-blue announcement, in which she revealed she is now a mother.

Having clearly kept her pregnancy and the birth of her son private, the Work hit maker let her fans know the big news with a short statement.

‘I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,’ the 30-year-old wrote.

Explaining that she will be keeping her sons life away from the spotlight, Iggy added, ‘I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.’

While it is unknown when Iggy welcomed her first child into the world, sources claim that she gave birth at the end of April.

She kept the pregnancy on a low profile by posting photographs of her showing off her flat stomach in bikinis on Instagram over the months it can be assumed she was expecting.

While many fans and followers were thrilled to hear the wonderful news, others were confused as to why Iggy hadn’t referenced the child’s father or given a nod to her rapper boyfriend, Playboi Carti.

The music industry stars began dating back in 2018 and Iggy hinted that the pair were engaged when she seemed to flash a ring during a 2019 interview.

In light of the announcement, lots of baffled fans took to social media.

‘Someone explain to me when tf Iggy was pregnant with Carti,’ one wrote, while another asked, ‘Did Iggy just have a child? When was she pregnant? Is Carti a dad?‘

A third chipped in to add, ‘Who’s the dad, is it Carti?‘

‘CARTI AND IGGY ACTUALLY HAD A SON,’ a fourth shocked Tweeter added.