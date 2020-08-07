I’m A Celebrity will be filmed in the UK for its 2020 series

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I'm A Celebrity won't be filmed in Australia this year as a result of the pandemic. Instead, it's a lot closer to home!

That’s right, I’m A Celebrity is moving to the UK for its 2020 series, following ongoing travel restrictions.

The popular reality series is usually filmed in Australia, but lockdown restrictions made planning the usual show impossible.

Instead, Ant and Dec will be hosting the programme from a remote rural castle in Britain this year.

Since there’s no jungles in the UK, celebrities will be competing for the new titles of King or Queen of the Castle. Rather appropriate!

To fight for the crown, they’ll undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges in an all-new location.

A jungle source told The Sun, “Planning the jungle – as with most other shows – has been very difficult as producers navigate a dynamic and fast changing situation.”