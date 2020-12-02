I’m A Celebrity stars ‘banned’ from emotional reunion scenes with families

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I'm A Celebrity fans are used to seeing emotional scenes as families are reunited after weeks, but unfortunately these scenes won't be going ahead as a result of the pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are used to seeing stars walked over the bridge and embraced their loved ones after they’ve been voted out of the competition.

It’s a now iconic emotional scene for the reality series, but this year it’s looked a lot different as not only could they not travel to Australia, but they’ve also been ‘banned’ from emotional hugging scenes.

As our celebs leave Gwrych Castle in Wales, where this series was filmed, they’ve reportedly not been allowed to greet their families and friends like they normally would after the grueling trials.

A source told The Sun, “ITV were desperate to include the segment as it is always really sweet and heart-warming.

“It’s also a nice lift for the celebs who are fed up after three weeks of rations and being away from family.

“But this year they’ve realised with Covid rules and restrictions, it’s just too much of a logistical headache, so have had to knock it on the head.”

This new rule also means that for the first time, the competition winner won’t be met by their loved ones after being crowned the first ever King or Queen of the Castle. It’s tradition for the King or Queen of the Jungle to have family around them, so this is likely quite sad for contestants.

Apparently the winner will have to stay in Cheshire for one night before heading back to London to film spin-off show The Daily Drop with Vick Hope.

This year’s show is set to finish on Friday night, and we still have several celebs battling for the crown. Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay, Jordan North, AJ Pritchard and Mo Farah are all hoping to win. Who are you rooting for?