Jacqueline Jossa hits back at ‘trolls and losers’ in honest Instagram post

Jacqueline Jossa has defended herself against trolls in a new Instagram post, where she opened up about all the things she was happy about in life.

Jacqueline Jossa was praised for her heartfelt post, where she reflected on family life and admitted she needed to try and ignore negative comments.

The mum-of-two shared three lovely photos of her and her two daughters, Mia and Ella and spoke about how proud she was of her family.

In her caption, she wrote, ‘love you ladies with all of my heart♥️

‘I am so proud of the life you girls have given me you guys are the absolute best and I hope one day you will be proud of me. You are truly the only opinion that means anything to me. To the trolls and losers you will never win. I have this gang. 🙌🏼♥️

‘Need to work on not letting what losers say to me out of jealously or spite or just pure troll vibes, get to me. I have soooo much to be happy about. 💯’

Jacqueline is married to TOWIE star Dan Osbourne, who she shares her two daughters with. She’s also step-mum to Dan’s son Teddy, from a previous relationship. Earlier this year, Jacqueline set the record straight about her apparent ‘split’ from Dan.

Following these rumours, she received some nasty comments on social media about her relationship, which may have prompted her to make her recent post. She received lots of support from her millions of followers on Instagram, with many praising her for her honesty.

One fan wrote, ‘Ignore people who say bad/negative things, they are the losers who have nothing else but to knock others good fortune. Love your life for you and enjoy x’

Another added, ‘Don’t let anyone win. You and your partner are happy and that’s what matters. Anyone else’s opinions on that do not matter at all. Keep winning . X’

And a third wrote, ‘There’s no reason why anyone would hate you so there’s only one reason why anyone would be like that and that’s because they’re jealous! Fact!! x’