James 'Arg' Argent and Gemma Collins aren't even engaged yet, but that hasn't stopped the former TOWIE couple planning their wedding.

Arg has now even said their big day will be bigger than Victoria and David Beckham’s iconic 1999 wedding.

The reality TV star – who recently admitted to having used cocaine heavily for the seven years and suffering two near fatal overdoses in the last 12 months – said he “100 per cent” wants to marry the GC, but she has told him it won’t be happening unless he is “clean and sober”.

Arg told The Sun: “She wants marriage and wants kids but if I relapse again or go downhill, it’s done. It’s finished.”

And he promised the ceremony will be “Bigger than the Beckhams’”.

Arg continued: “Gemma seems to think that when we do get married it will be the wedding of the decade. Being with Gemma Collins is never boring.”

James’ wedding revelation comes after he admitted the extent of his drug addiction for the first time, revealing his lowest moment was last Christmas, which he spent alone eating a takeaway in his own filth.

He said: “My house was a state. I had no food in so the only food I could get was the one kebab shop open on Deliveroo.

“I’ll never forget on Christmas Day sitting on my own eating a kebab for dinner. At that point I knew that was the moment where I said I need to get better and sort this out. You couldn’t get any lower.”

He continued: “I remember ringing up Mark [Wright] on Boxing Day saying, ‘I’m ready, can you help me?’”

Mark immediately called the owners of a bootcamp in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and Arg checked in on New Year’s Eve.