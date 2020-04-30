James Corden reveals he was forced to undergo surgery during lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV host James Corden has undergone surgery during lockdown, confirming the news to fans.

Taking to Twitter, James Corden explained that he won’t be able to film new episodes of the Late Late Show due to surgery.

He revealed he’d had to have surgery for an issue with his eye, but he was recovering.

His full statement read, ‘Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday.

‘I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage.

He ended by saying, ‘I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x’

Fans were quick to send James well-wishes following his surgery.

One wrote, ‘Wishing you a swift recovery James – hope all’s well other than that!’

Another added, ‘Take care and get well soon!’

A third wrote, ‘I hope for your speedy recovery James. Take care’

And a fourth added, ‘Get well soon. Hoping for a quick recovery’

As a result of the pandemic, James has been filming the Late Late Show from home.

He’s been interviewing guests via video call and has welcomed the likes of Billie Joe Armstrong, Yungblud and Joe Jonas during lockdown.

There’s been plenty of entertainment for fans to get involved with too, with games such as Pet or Pillow.

This invited fans to guess whether or not guests were holding a pet or a pillow during the call.

Despite the fun, James has also used his platform to deliver a serious message amid lockdown.

In his first at home episode, he told fans that he was feeling “overwhelmed”.

He told fans, “You feel so out of control. It feels so beyond our comprehension, all of it, that I’ve found I get sort of overwhelmed with sadness in it all.”

We hope James Corden has a speedy recovery and can return to presenting soon!