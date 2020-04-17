We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Jordan has shared his pain over his dad's stroke recovery as he reveals he's been set back by testing positive for Coronavirus.

The professional dancer took to Twitter to update his 272k followers on his father Alan’s progress, since he suffered a stroke a fortnight ago, but had some concerning news.

He tweeted, ‘Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse! After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.’

He continued, ‘He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis). God, please give my dad a break. StayAtHome.’

James, who became a dad himself back in February, is deeply concerned over this latest set back.

He added, ‘My dad has always been my hero. When I spoke to him he was more worried about my mum, sister & family. He kept saying “ Don’t worry about me, I’ve got this.” The sad thing is today he was supposed to be transferred to another hospital where he would have a TV. He was so excited.’

What support has been sent to James Jordan?

Fans have been quick to send messages of support to the star.

One wrote, ‘He’ll get through this mate, I know it’s a worrying time but he sounds like he’s made of bloody strong stuff. We’ve all got his back, love to you and your family.’

Another put, ‘When my wife was recently in hospital she used the IPad and I downloaded Sky Go, Netflix and Prime to it. It really helped her and because you can use earphones it doesn’t bother anyone else. And you can use for FaceTime. Just a thought.’

And a third added, ‘Sorry to hear your dad is so poorly he will be receiving the best treatment possible and send best wishes for a speedy recovery.’

Just a week ago, James was making the most of being a new dad, but couldn’t resist uploading a comedy snap of him holding baby daughter Ella who was crying, and captioned it ‘Help’ for wife Ola Jordan.