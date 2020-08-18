James Martin leaves admirers swooning as he shows off hunky lockdown transformation

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin left his fans swooning when he took to social media earlier this week, looking noticeably slimmer, healthily tanned and with a great new haircut.

The famous telly chef, who’s seen as a total hunk among his admirers, prompted a horde of gushing comments from loads of his followers when he shared a video of himself on Instagram, giving us all an update on his life.

While James was busy chatting away about his special new plan to help those in the food industry who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, loads of fans took to the comment section to point out how trim he’s looking lately.

‘Wow looking slim Mr Martin 👌🏻,’ one wrote.

Others were impressed by James’ glowing tan and his freshly trimmed head of hair.

‘Well done Chef 👩🏼‍🍳 the beard & tan suits you 👍🏻,’ one kindly said, while another chipped in, ‘New haircut? Looking good mister! 😍👍🏼.’

Making sure not to leave his supporters in the dark about his revamped appearance, James thanked everyone for their compliments and explained that he has shed over two stone in weight.

‘Ha ha thanks all lost 14 kilos got to get new clothes,’ James penned.

Plenty of people were keen to know how the foodie pro had dropped the pounds, with many speculating that he had ditched his famously favourite ingredient.

‘14kgs?? Blimey, did you cut out butter? 😁,’ one joked.

‘Love to know how…struggling! Probably just gave up butter lol,’ agreed another.

One more suggested that James’ return to the busy restaurant industry following the coronavirus lockdown may have helped him to slim down, writing, ‘That’s amazing. I reckon a good few kilos is down to hard workouts in a very hot kitchen. I need help now to lose the kilos.’

Others were busy leaving rather raunchy comments, unable to contain their crush on the dishy cook.

‘I think many would agree you should probably just ditch the clothes altogether 😂,’ one cheekily joked.

‘Hot hot hot …. you have always been my favourite TV chef 😍,’ agreed a second.

‘Fancied you when you first used to wear your bandanas and now I fancy you even more these days.. Sorry not sorry 💖💖,’ a third chipped in.