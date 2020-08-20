We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin sent his fans into a meltdown when he shared an old school photograph of him from his 21st birthday.

The TV chef’s Instagram followers couldn’t help but point out his younger self’s resemblance to a young Prince William – and we totally see it!

In the throwback snap, James can be seen enjoying a glass of fizz while rocking a pin striped waist coat and a rather funky tie while flashing a handsome smile to the camera.

‘This one is funny…my 21st birthday at @chewtonglen…25 odd years later and 8 weeks ago I’m back cooking with my name on the door,’ James penned beside the image, sending his adoring fans into a frenzy.

‘You look like Prince William here,’ one wrote.

A second agreed, ‘You have the look of a young Prince William… Or is it just me thinking that…?!?!‘

‘Definitely resemble Prince William – uncanny,’ a third chipped in.

Other commenters were busy swooning over James’ good looks, with one gushing, ‘You’ve always been good looking.’

‘What a handsome chap you are,’ a second wrote.

The foodie pro went on to share some more old images, including an utterly adorable one of him as a little boy with a face full of freckles.

‘Ha, ha me aged 10ish…mother sending me pictures 📷,’ he wrote beside the cute pic.

Restaurant owner and cooking expert James also posted a lovely photo of him and his little sister as children, in which they can be seen sporting some seriously 70s style fashion.

‘Me and my sis…check out my flares 🤣,’ James joked.

‘And not just flares….corded flares! 😂 Oh how fashion has changed 😊,’ one fan wrote in the comment section.

‘All I’m hearing with seeing them flares is night fever night, fever by Bee Gees 😂,’ laughed a second amused follower.