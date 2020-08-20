Trending:

James Martin just shared an old photo of him aged 21 – and he looked JUST like Prince William

OMG!
Caitlin Elliott
    • James Martin sent his fans into a meltdown when he shared an old school photograph of him from his 21st birthday.

    The TV chef’s Instagram followers couldn’t help but point out his younger self’s resemblance to a young Prince William – and we totally see it!

    In the throwback snap, James can be seen enjoying a glass of fizz while rocking a pin striped waist coat and a rather funky tie while flashing a handsome smile to the camera.

    This one is funny…my 21st birthday at @chewtonglen…25 odd years later and 8 weeks ago I’m back cooking with my name on the door,’ James penned beside the image, sending his adoring fans into a frenzy.

    You look like Prince William here,’ one wrote.

    A second agreed, ‘You have the look of a young Prince William… Or is it just me thinking that…?!?!

    Definitely resemble Prince William – uncanny,’ a third chipped in.

    Prince William

    Credit: Getty

    Other commenters were busy swooning over James’ good looks, with one gushing, ‘You’ve always been good looking.’

    What a handsome chap you are,’ a second wrote.

    Ha, ha me aged 10ish…mother sending me pictures 📷

    The foodie pro went on to share some more old images, including an utterly adorable one of him as a little boy with a face full of freckles.

    Ha, ha me aged 10ish…mother sending me pictures 📷,’ he wrote beside the cute pic.

    Restaurant owner and cooking expert James also posted a lovely photo of him and his little sister as children, in which they can be seen sporting some seriously 70s style fashion.

    Me and my sis…check out my flares 🤣

    Me and my sis…check out my flares 🤣,’ James joked.

    And not just flares….corded flares! 😂 Oh how fashion has changed 😊,’ one fan wrote in the comment section.

    All I’m hearing with seeing them flares is night fever night, fever by Bee Gees 😂,’ laughed a second amused follower.