James Martin leaves fans thrilled as he confirms very exciting news

James Martin left fans delighted when he announced some very exciting news on Instagram.

The nation’s beloved TV chef made an announcement on his social media platforms this week, letting fans know about a special new project.

The culinary expert and restaurant owner confirmed the launch of his new online shop called James Martin Market, a virtual shop where foodies can get their hands on produce, kitchen equipment and more.

‘I’m so excited to announce the launch of my brand-new, online marketplace! This is a hand-picked selection of some of the most amazing suppliers and producers I have come across,’ James explained to his 452,000 followers.

‘From fish to flowers, garden kit to gin, bubbles to signed books….amazing meat products and a whole host more, it is all there! Hit the link in my bio and story to check it out. Happy shopping, enjoy the produce like I am!‘

Loads of James’ loyal supporters took to the comment section to praise him for his achievement.

‘Omg…..😍 can’t wait to shop,’ one wrote.

‘Looks great James well done to you all! 🙌🏼,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Looking forward to be all the scrummy produce 👌.’

James came up with the idea for his online shop during the coronavirus pandemic, when the restaurant industry was facing hard times.

Sharing a video on his Instagram profile last month, James explained that the initiative was set up to help food suppliers struggling during the health crisis.

“The money gets straight to [the suppliers] so they get cash flow as well.

“I’m not a middle man, really, I’m just sort of doing it to sort of help really, and keep them going until hopefully we’re all back to some element of normality.

“When that’ll be, I’ve got no idea, but it’ll give you the opportunity to buy the most amazing produce at such a good deal, I cannot tell you,” James said.