James Martin’s heartwarming gesture for those hit hard by the pandemic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin has launched a special project in order to help certain people who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV chef and restaurant owner took to social media to let his fans and followers know all about the kind new initiative that is being put into play to help his fellow foodies.

Sharing that he wanted to find a way to help out food suppliers that had been impacted amid the coronavirus crisis, James explained that he and his team have launched a special website where loads can be shopped in one place.

Confessing that the virtual larder has taken months to prepare, James revealed that over 500 products, including meat, fruit and veg, fish and kitchen tools, will be available on the online space, ready to be shipped straight to you. “

“The team have been so busy behind the scenes building a website shop that’ll enable you to get the produce – not only that we use here – chefs use all over the UK, delivered to your door,” the culinary icon said in a video.

“From fish to meat to oil to veg to gardening materials, garden tools, pans, pots, loads of equipment. It’s like a miniature chef’s larder.”

Assuring that suppliers will benefit financially from the scheme, James went on, “The money gets straight to [the suppliers] so they get cash flow as well.

“I’m not a middle man, really, I’m just sort of doing it to sort of help really, and keep them going until hopefully we’re all back to some element of normality. When that’ll be, I’ve got no idea, but it’ll give you the opportunity to buy the most amazing produce at such a good deal, I cannot tell you.”

Loads of James’ adoring fans took to the comment section to praise him for his kind and thoughtful idea.

‘You work so hard, well done you deserve all your success 👏🏻,’ one wrote.

‘Great update. Loving these video updates as I am sure all your fans are. Thank you for what you are doing for those very needy suppliers. Keep up the great work J. ❤️,’ added a second admirer.