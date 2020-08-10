James Martin proves he’s still in weekend mode with hilarious moment live on This Morning

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin left This Morning viewers laughing as he proved he’s ready to well and truly enjoy the sunshine during his segment on the ITV chat show today.

The iconic TV chef regularly appears on the smash hit morning programme live from the lavish kitchen in his Hampshire home to teach viewers how to whip up delicious and decadent recipes.

Today, fans of the foodie pro were treated to a tutorial on how to put together a delicious barbecue feast with plenty of Texas inspired meat, loaded potato skins and lashings of homemade BBQ sauce.

And it seemed that cooking the impressive meaty dish had left James a little dry mouthed, as he cracked open a bottle of beer and began swigging it during the 11am segment, leaving viewers rather amused.

‘@jamesmartinchef having a beer at 11.15 on a Monday morning. What a national treasure #ThisMorning,’ one penned, applauding James on his bold choice of beverage, while another added, ‘James Martin with a beer. Brilliant stuff. That meal looks insane!!!!!! #thismorning.’

‘James Martin just casually having a beer at 11.10 #ThisMorning’, a third penned, alongside some laughing emojis.

‘James Martin is back at 12.15.. calm down on them beers now James #thismorning,’ a fourth chipped in, reminding the cooking expert that his TV stint wasn’t over yet.

Despite keeping audiences at home entertained, James issued an apology for his calorific meal when it was served up to presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in the studio, joking that the meal was far from healthy.

“I’ve got people salivating in my ear from the gallery,” Ruth said as she tucked in to the loaded plate.

“The loaded potato skins are just delicious.”

“You’ve probably got a health item straight after this! So I do apologise,” James remarked, hinting that his food creation isn’t one for when you want to watch your weight.

Ruth didn’t seem to mind though, telling James, “Everything in moderation I say!”