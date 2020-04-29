We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV chef James Martin rubbed some This Morning viewers up the wrong way when he appeared on the ITV chat show recently.

James appeared live from his Hampshire home via video link in order to demonstrate to presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how to replicate the perfect Pizza Express margarita by yourself.

Standing in his spacious kitchen, infront of his blazing wood-fired pizza oven, the Saturday Kitchen host explained that some rather specialist ingredients are required to create the best DIY rustic pizza.

These include tomatoes imported from Italy and a very specific type of mozzarella cheese.

Of course, James also suggested cooking the cheesy treat in a pizza oven for best results, but ensured that using a barbecue is almost as good.

Naturally, lots of viewers with no sign of a pizza oven in their kitchen, took to Twitter to have their say on the segment.

‘Will definitely fire up the wood fired pizza oven I have in my flat to do this immediately,’ one joked.

‘I’ll just pop that in my pizza oven in my garden after I’ve been shopping for those tomatoes,’ added a second.

Meanwhile, another irritated This Morning fan hit out at James for his out of touch attitude to pizza-making.

‘James Martin is so out of touch with the British public, it’s unreal. Sure, global pandemic but why not buy a big bit of stone and tinned tomatos from Italy. I’m sure the delivery drivers will be happy to put themselves at risk for you to have your ponsey pizza. 🙄 #ThisMorning,’ she wrote.

Despite his telly appearance falling flat, James has been doing his bit for his neighbours and whipping up batches of fresh pasta for the people of his village.

“I grabbed whatever eggs I could, whatever flour I could and whatever semolina I could.

“I thought rather than just deliver bags of flour, I’d transform it into stuff.”