James and Ola Jordan rush baby daughter to hospital over choking scare

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan have revealed they were forced to take their daughter, Ella, to hospital after noticing she was struggling to breathe earlier this week.

The couple – who have been married since 2003 – made a trip to A&E after a desperate call to 111.

Writing in their Hello column, they revealed, “She hasn’t slept for the last couple of days. She’s been really unsettled, really miserable. Moving a lot, kicking her legs and flailing her arms and struggling to clear her mouth.”

Explaining the scare in more detail, they added, “She had a lot of saliva in her mouth and it was almost like she couldn’t swallow properly. It was like she was choking on her own saliva.”

Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, Ella was seen as a matter of urgency.

“We called 111 and told them what was going on and they sent an ambulance out. Then the paramedics said, ‘Right, we’ll take her in and get someone to look at her,’” they explained.

“They took her into hospital and a paediatrician saw her very quickly.”

Ella was struggling with a bad case of reflux which was treated with a course of medication.

The “perfect” tiny tot arrived in February following years of fertility struggles. She was conceived via IVF after a “heartbreaking” and “upsetting” journey.

Opening up about their struggle to fall pregnant naturally, Ola previously said, “James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him.

“I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that.”