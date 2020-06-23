We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has confirmed that his wife Kimberly has suffered another miscarriage.

The US TV heartthrob, who’s best known for playing Dawson Leery on the 90s smash hit, took to social media to let his fans know the sad news, penning a heartfelt statement about the impacts a miscarriage can have on a family.

The doting father, who shares five children with his wife of ten years, Kimberly Brook, wrote, ‘After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant.

‘This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body.’

Admitting that the traumatic experience made him think about the struggles going on all around the world right now, James explained he’s been triggered to feel the need to be kinder to those around him.

‘And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other.

‘The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly.’

James went on to reach out to others who have endured the devastation of a miscarriage, saying, ‘And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone.’