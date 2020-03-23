We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Oliver will be hosting a new cooking series in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV chef has always been there for us with quick, easy and convenient recipes – and now he’s here to help us all get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie’s new show, Keep Cooking and Carry On, will be all about how to keep families eating nutritious food while many self-isolate and social distance amid the virus outbreak.

“Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important,” said Jamie.

“This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got.

“Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.”

“Keep Cooking and Carry on forms part of Channel 4’s response to these unprecedented times,” added Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4.

“Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families?” she continued.

“Sharing his phenomenal skills, he’ll help to inspire and comfort the nation, as he teaches us how to make the most of what we have”.

The idea for the new show is said to have gone from pitch to production “in a matter of days”, according to chief content officer at the Jamie Oliver Group Zoe Collins.

“I’m extremely proud of our team, who has responded to this challenge to turn around a brand new series in a matter of days,” said Zoe.

“The show is a direct response to thousands of requests we have been receiving from people who are looking for some inspiration and assurance to help them through this difficult time – and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that.

“We intend the show to be uplifting and very, very useful”.

Jamie’s new show will hit screens at 8.30pm this evening on Channel 4.