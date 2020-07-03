We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Oliver has announced his cookery school is going online so fans can cook along at home.

The chef, who has worked on various cookery enterprises since he shot to fame with The Naked Chef TV cooking series, has been working on a way to get more people involved in food and he’s launched his own cookery school online.

He uploaded a video clip to his Instagram and captioned it, ‘Guys, exciting news!! We’re taking the @jamieolivercookeryschool ONLINE!!

‘Hit the link in my bio to check out all our upcoming online lessons and get booking #JamieOliverCookerySchool’

He explains how anyone around the world can join in the small classes to learn skills in the kitchen, as he promises his chef trainer cooks will give participants a “brilliant result at home”.

And fans can’t get enough. One wrote, ‘Amazing Jamie, yet another inspiring idea to spread your fantastic recipes and get us all having a go, thanks.’

Another put, ‘Wife made me your scalloped potatoes for my bday dinner, the nutmeg is genius thanks!’

And a third added, ‘Yay, my little girl will love this, she has already set up her own cooking you tube channel throughout lockdown to show recipes to her friends so this will be amazing!!!’

It looks like Jamie is thinking of different ways to reach out to his fans during difficult times, and it comes after he too suffered with his restaurants when it was reported that Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, which includes 22 Jamie’s Italian outlets, plus the Fifteen and Barbecoa restaurants in London and a Jamie’s Diner at Gatwick airport, appointed KPMG as administrators back in May last year.

Jamie has even teamed up with son Buddy, nine, to share tasty recipes on his Instagram. He uploaded a clip of Buddy following in his footsteps and captioned it, ‘Buddy is BACK with crispy chicken, a family favourite in our house!! Keep sharing your #KitchenBuddies in action using the hashtag and tagging me so I can see them. Will keep sharing my favourites.’

Jamie is also dad to Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11 and son River, aged three who he has with wife Jools.