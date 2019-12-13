‘This is a huge blow’ Jamie Oliver ‘saddened’ following heartbreaking announcement

Jamie Oliver has issued a statement saying he’s ‘saddened’ by the news that Fifteen Cornwall has closed down.

The news was revealed this week, leading to the loss of 100 jobs.

In a statement, Fifteen said, ‘We are deeply saddened to announce that Fifteen Cornwall will close and cease trading with immediate effect.

‘We are profoundly sorry for the hurt, loss and distress this announcement will undoubtedly cause. We are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers, supporters and amazing suppliers and to the partners, staff and trainees that have made Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation so special for almost 14 years. Big love.’

While he wasn’t involved with the business financially or in its day-to-day running, Jamie released a statement to express his sadness over the closure.

He said, ‘I am very surprised and saddened to learn that Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation have closed.

‘Both organisations have always been run separately from us but the team has done an amazing job with the trainee programme, training over 200 chefs and reaching so many more along the way – so this is a huge blow. My thoughts are with everyone affected.’

The announcement comes only a few months after the collapse of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant business – including the Jamie’s Italian chain, Fifteen in London and Barbecoa – which forced 1,000 staff into redundancy.

At the time, he said in a statement, ‘I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you.

‘We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK High Street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best-in-class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that.

‘I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

‘I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.’