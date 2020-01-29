Jamie Oliver is looking for people to join his exciting new TV show

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love a good takeaway meal, but they can get expensive and they’re not always good for you either. That’s why Jamie Oliver is looking for takeaway lovers for a brand new TV show.

If you’d rather order food in than cook a home cooked meal, TV chef Jamie Oliver is here to help wean you off regular takeaways and inspire you to get into the kitchen.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie wrote, ‘Guys I’m working on a new TV show and I’m looking for people who eat a lot of takeaways and want to stop relying on them and learn how to cook for themselves!! If you know someone who loves food but doesn’t love cooking, hit the link in my bio for an application form, tag them below, and let me know all about them!!’

The link in Jamie Oliver’s bio takes you to his official website, where you can download an application form to fill in on behalf of yourself, or someone you know, to be in with a chance of receiving Jamie’s help.

A description of the TV show on the site explains, ‘Whoever you are, whatever your age or background, we are looking for non cooks to take part in an exciting new TV programme. If something is stopping you, or someone you know, from putting that apron on, then we would love to hear from you!’

The form is pretty simple, asking you to attach two photos: one of yourself and one of your kitchen. You’re then required to answer questions like ‘what’s your favourite food?’, ‘how would you rate your cooking?’ and ‘What would you like Jamie’s help with?’.

Applicants must be 18 or over and be a legal resident of the UK. Other than that, if they’re a takeaway addict with poor cooking skills, they’re eligible!

Details about the show have been kept under wraps, such as the name of the show, or when it will be aired, but we’re looking forward to watching it!