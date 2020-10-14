We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Oliver has joined the social media users taking part in the, ‘How it started, how it’s going’ challenge - posting a cute throwback with his wife of 20 years Jools.

After sharing one of him and Jools, 45, from back in their early days as a couple,, the TV chef posted another of them surrounded by their five children, Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and four-year-old River Rocket.

Jamie’s post was met with a flood of nice comments, and one follower wrote, ‘This is super cool, mate! Such a gorgeous family. You’re a lucky man.’

Earlier this year Jools made the heartbreaking revelation that, since giving birth to River in 2016, she’s suffered three miscarriages. Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, Jools explained that, although she’d really like to have a sixth child, ‘I’ve just had three miscarriages since then and I’m thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I’m thinking, “No”. I do want to, but I’ve got to mentally check that it’s a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it’s a little bit dodgy.’

Jools and Jamie first met when they were 17, and he previously opened up about their pre-fame first date. He said, ‘It was a double date, I had my Fiesta with lowered suspension and a sound system. We were driving there that night and then I went smashing into the back of another car. [Jools] felt sorry for me. She thought, “the way he drives, he needs support in life”.’

And last month he spoke about how they’ve made their marriage work. Appearing on The Joe Wicks Podcast, Jamie said, ‘Marriage is really hard, you are going to spend a proportion of it not liking your other half and vice versa. So I think not holding grudges, being able to move on is really important. Just keeping at it.

‘Try and not hold grudges. I know this sounds really cheesy but try to be romantic with presents, be really thoughtful with things.’