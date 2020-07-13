We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV star Jana Kramer has shared a candid photo opening up about her ‘heartbreak’ over a common mum issue.

The singer and One Tree Hill actress, who is mum to four-year-old Jolie and one-year-old Jace, took to her Instagram page with a personal photo of her sitting in the dark with her head in her hand and looking at the camera crying.

Sharing the probably very relatable parenting experience with her nearly two million followers, the star opened up about how her 18-month-old, who she welcomed in 2018 with husband Mike Caussin, is suffering from sleep regression and how his screams have left her ‘exhausted’ and are ‘breaking [her] heart’.

‘This is motherhood,’ she wrote alongside the candid photo. ‘Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you’re exhausted too.’

Opening up about her son’s cries, she continued, ‘I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it’s literally BREAKING my heart.

‘Apparently it’s the 18-21 sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now). His molars all 4 are coming in. And he throws his lovey and wubs out of the crib.

‘I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game. I’ve been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well has me like this. #motherhood’.

Appealing for help and support from her fans, she finished, ‘please please mommas tell me it’ll be better soon?! And any tips?!? Also I only share this because I need the mom support’.

Other mums flooded to help the star, with messages of support for the struggling mum and pieces of helpful advice.

‘Been there,’ wrote one. ‘It’s so hard to know what the Right thing to do is sometimes.

‘Part of you wants to stay the course of what you said you were going to do, and then the other part of you feels like maybe that’s not working and maybe this has been the wrong method for your child the whole time… And all that confusion ends up causing tears like this.

‘I don’t know what’s the right answer is for Jace, just want to tell you I’ve been there, felt what you’re feeling and you are a fantastic mother no matter what you choose to do. Wish I could give you a big hug!! ❤️’.

‘Stay consistent,’ advised another. ‘Whatever you do just stay the course. Nothing more confusing than changing your mind. It’ll end. Promise. It always ends. And a new phase begins 💗’.

One left a heartfelt message on Jana taking some time for herself, writing, ‘Give him some kisses and hugs. Then tell your hubs you’ll be back in a few hours.

‘Go for a drive. Blast some music. Or just go sleep in your car away from the crying. Go get a favorite drink and treat. Take a break. This to shall past. But get yourself some sleep!’.

‘Just know that is making in a strong sleeper, that can put himself to sleep and that will serve him well in life,’ reassured another. ‘He won’t remember this at all, only you will, but the benefits will last a lifetime.’