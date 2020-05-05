We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jane McDonald has revealed she's unsure if fiance Eddie Rothe still wants to get married after 12 year engagement.

The singer, who quit her popular TV series Cruising With Jane McDonald so she could spend more time at home, has revealed her thoughts have turned to planning her wedding but she admits she has some reservations.

‘You’re right, I do have the time, so it might be something I think about. It was always on the back-burner before. But it’s been so long that I’ll have to ask him and see whether he still wants to do it!’ she joked in an interview with My Weekly.

The couple, who have been engaged for almost 12 years haven’t been in a rush to head down the aisle. Jane previously believed, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Jane has been in lockdown since Mid-March in the West Yorkshire home she shares with Eddie, who is former drummer of the 1960’s band The Searchers. The global health crisis has made her re-think her priorities. She said, ‘With such awfulness going on, I’ve realised there’s more to life than work.

Will Jane McDonald retire?

She continued, ‘That said, I’m definitely not going to be retiring – I’ve always got something in the pipeline. I just want to try different TV and music projects, things that don’t involve travel.’

Avoiding burn-out, Jane stepped back from her TV series after spending four years on the road.

‘I got to the point where I knew I had to stop’, she said.

She admits it has taken her a long time to “slow down mentally” but revealed she’s still song writing.

‘I’ve just finished writing a song, which I’ll be performing on my Let the Light In tour, which hopefully should still be happening later this year.’

Jane recently celebrated her 57th birthday in lockdown and received lots of video messages from fans wishing her a happy birthday. she showed her gratefulness on Instagram, writing, ‘I hope you and your families are all staying safe and well during these challenging times. Thank you so much for all my wonderful and kind birthday wishes and messages. I feel very humbled and special to receive so many.’