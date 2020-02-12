We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

To celebrate turning 51 Jennifer Aniston sat down with close friend Sandra Bullock for a rare and candid interview - and we learned a LOT about her.

The chat with Sandra was for Interview magazine, during which they discussed the first time they met, Jen getting a ‘second chapter’ with The Morning Show and her plans for the future.

After Jen complimented Sandra’s ‘lovely home, stunning man and two gorgeous children’, she responded, ‘What is it that you haven’t done yet that you’re looking forward to doing? Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?’

Jennifer said, ‘My gut reaction was to say all of the above. It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.’

The frank revelation comes after Jen and ex-husband Brad Pitt sent fans into a spin when they reunited at the SAG Awards in January.

And, according to sources, the former golden couple met up again at an Oscars after party earlier this month.

Although fans on social media have made it clear they’re desperate for Jen and Brad to officially announce a romance, a source recently told our sister publication Woman that, for now at least, they are just great friends.

The insider said, ‘Whether or not they wind up together down the line will remain to be seen, but for now they’re quite content with the way things are and will see where it takes them. There’s a lot of love there as well as a huge respect that will never go away.’