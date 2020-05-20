Fans spot man ‘tied up in the back’ of Jennifer Lopez’s latest gym selfie – but this is what really happened

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez often wows on social media with her pre and post-workout selfies – but this time fans weren’t just looking at her six-pack.

The star, who’s self-isolating with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their blended family, shared a couple of images taken before and after her workout.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote in the caption, ‘If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you…’

But eagle-eyed followers noticed there seemed to be a man trapped in the back of the room where the singer had been working out.

To make things even creepier, it appeared that someone was covering his mouth. Yes, really…

One said, ‘What’s with the guy getting his mouth covered in the background over your shoulder?’

Another commented, ‘Who’s that guy tied up in the back??’

A third added, ‘Who is that behind you looking REALLY scared with a mask on??’

‘So are we not going to talk about the person behind her hold their mouth?’, a fourth also wrote.

While there’s been plenty of speculation about the bizarre spot, apparently there’s a very simple explanation.

While neither Jennifer nor Alex commented on the controversy, E! News reports that Jennifer’s fiancé Alex was on a Zoom call at that time and that’s the man he was video calling.

“Their office is attached to a gym and is separated by curtains from their office space. When they are doing a zoom they project it onto a big screen”, a source close to couple told E! News.

“If you look closely you can see Alex’s arm in a navy blue shirt. He’s sitting in front of their desk, with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you’re seeing is who is on his Zoom call. That man was covering his mouth with his hand.”

Mystery solved! Thankfully the reality is way less creepy than our imagination…