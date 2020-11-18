We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from Little Mix due to ‘private medical reasons’, a publicist for the band has confirmed.

A statement posted on Twitter read, ‘Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.’

The news comes after Jesy, 29, missed the final of the group’s BBC1 talent show, Little Mix: The Search, and was also absent when they hosted the MTV European Music Awards.

Following the announcement of Jesy’s break it was reported that her bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, are planning solo projects.

A source told The Sun, ‘They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like.’

But fans of the group shouldn’t worry, as the insider added, ‘They’re talking about trying to emulate Take That, where each member has been able to drift out at times and work on their own projects, but come together at other times to tour and work as a group again. They love the band and all that they’ve achieved, and still get on very well as great friends.’

Earlier this month Little Mix became the most successful group in UK chart history when their latest single, Sweet Melody, reached number one.

It marked their sixth UK number one single since winning The X Factor in 2011 – which is more than any other band.

Little Mix’s sixth studio album, Confetti, recently hit number two on the official UK album charts, after a close battle with Kylie Minogue’s latest album, DISCO.