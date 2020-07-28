Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first baby and given her a Game of Thrones themed name

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have confirmed the arrival of their baby girl.

The US pop star and the Northampton born Game of Thrones actress welcomed their first daughter into the world last Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a spokesperson for the happy couple told E! news.

The new parents, who announced their engagement in October 2017 before tying the knot in Las Vegas in May last year, have even given their little girl a name with a nod to 24-year-old Sophie’s career.

After Sophie and Jonas Brother’s star Joe, 30, revealed that they’ve decided to name their daughter Willa, Game of Thrones fans flocked to social media to point out the moniker’s relevance to the show that made Sophie famous with her role as Sansa Stark.

Pointing out the connection between Sophie’s character’s name and the name of her newborn, one Game of Throne fanatic wrote, ‘Rewatching #GameofThrones and #FunFact in s1ep2 Ned tells Robert that Jon’s mom’s name was Wylla… Consequently #SophieTurner & #JoeJonas just had their baby and apparently her name is Willa thought that was a cool coincidence.’

‘Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just became parents and apparently their daughter is named Willa. And thats a game of thrones name. And a Stark name. That’s just so cool I can’t,’ added another.

‘I heard that, #Willa has a connection with @GameOfThrones. If that’s the case… it’s amazing!!!! @joejonas and #SophieTurner you guys are the coolest,’ a third chipped in on Twitter.

It also seems as though one of Joe Jonas’ most famous ex girlfriends is thrilled for him in light of his new arrival.

Throwback to 2008 and Joe breaking up with Taylor over the phone in 27 seconds was one of the biggest dramas in the music industry.

Luckily, the former flames have made amends and are no longer bitter over their short lived teenage fling, with Taylor revealing she sent Joe’s little one a special gift in lyrics from her new album, Folklore.

In track ‘Invisible String’, Taylor sings, ‘Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents.’

Aw!