CBeebies will be having a very special guest this Valentine's Day.

Joe Wicks, AKA the Body Coach, is set to appear on BBC’s CBeebies reading a bedtime story this Valentine’s Day.

The father of two will be joining the likes of Tom Hardy and Luke Evans in the CBeebies Valentine’s special hall of fame. Even celebrity icons like Dolly Parton and Sir Elton John have made an appearance on the show.

The fitness star will read Love Monster and the Perfect Present, a ‘heart-tingling love story’, by ‘phenomenal’ children’s illustrator Rachel Bright. We can’t wait!

The 33-year-old told the BBC, “One of my favourite things in the world is sitting down before bed and reading a new story with Indie. I love seeing her eyes light up and learn every day.

“I’m amazed by how much babies absorb language through books. I’m so excited to show Indie, Marley and my nephews my Bedtime Stories. I had so much fun reading them.” How sweet!

He’s also reportedly excited to share the experience with his little ones – daughter Indie, one, newborn son Marley – and his nephews.

Joe recently opened up about how difficult it is to juggle parenthood with his busy career, as well as keeping fit.

In an interview with Health & Wellbeing magazine, he said, “I do it when the kids nap, or at night when they go to bed. I don’t want to make an excuse – I have to prove that even when I have a big business to run, I’ve got two kids and I’m stressed and tired, I need to show everyone that it’s still possible to stay fit.”

He warned, “We don’t need to sacrifice our own health just because we’ve got little kids to look after – I think it’s also important to look after yourself as well. As hard as you might think it is and however tired you are, don’t forget that exercise actually gives you energy.”

You can catch Joe on CBeebies at 6.50pm on 14th February.

Good luck Joe, we can’t wait to see you in action!