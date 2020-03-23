We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe, 34, who is dad to daughter Indie, aged one, and son Marley, three-months, juggles parenthood with his fitness empire and it’s clearly paying off as doing work outs from his living room has enabled him to spend time with his own family and also help out other families across the globe who might be struggling to keep active with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Joe kick-started his first week-day PE workout and after the 30 minute session he was blown away by it’s success.

“That’s it we’ve just completed day number one of PE with Joe, I’ve been blown away, I can not believe the numbers there was 806k households – individual computers, or TVs or laptops – streaming that so you so you can only imaging how many millions of people just took part in that.

“And obviously the views that are going to come afterwards, it’s blown me away. Thank you for sharing it, thank you for tuning in!’

That got 806k viewers 51 years of total watch time – how ridiculous is that.”

And celebrities who have been forced to home school their youngsters had also joined in.

Stacey Solomon had her kids Zach, 12, and Leighton, seven, joined in and partner Joe Swash couldn’t resist. Meanwhile Coleen Rooney got her kids involved.

After the session Joe promised, “Although this is a weird time we’re in, we’re going to get through it.”

What did parents think of Joe Wicks PE work out?

And fans were very grateful, one wrote, ‘Not just for kids – mummy burnt 280kcals. No need for additional HIIT today! Amazing Joe, it’s kicked our day off in the most positive way.’ Another put, ‘you should be very proud of this movement in the UK and the rest of the world! Thank you x’ and a third wrote, ‘100% what we all needed this Monday morning…30 mins break from this crazy world…with laughter and massive smiles off my anxious kids… thanks Joe x’

Among the funny phrases that got kids smiling was “Don’t drop your Joey!” when doing a kangaroo style jump.

He captioned his clip with a reminder that the sessions are running all week, “Unbelievable Thank you so much. Just completed day one of #pewithjoe and we had 806k households tuned in ❤️ See you tomorrow at the same time: 9am Monday – Friday.”