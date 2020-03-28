We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks has made an incredible gesture of support towards the NHS after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The fitness expert, who also goes by the Body Coach, has launched virtual PE lessons for children since the country’s schools were closed to try and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Hundreds of thousands of families across the country have tuned in since the fitness coach launched his virtual classes.

“That’s it we’ve just completed day number one of PE with Joe, I’ve been blown away, I can not believe the numbers there was 806k households – individual computers, or TVs or laptops – streaming that so you so you can only imaging how many millions of people just took part in that,” said Joe after just one day of his classes.

“And obviously the views that are going to come afterwards, it’s blown me away. Thank you for sharing it, thank you for tuning in!

“That got 806k viewers 51 years of total watch time – how ridiculous is that”.

And in an effort to give back, the fitness coach has now revealed to he will be donating the proceeds from his PE lessons to the NHS.

‘Words can’t express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nations P.E. teacher,’ he wrote in an Instagram post.

‘I’ve been overwhelmed with the response and the support it’s had from everyone. ❤️ As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I’ve seen or experienced on my channel before.

‘So I’ve decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now.

‘Thank you for watching, joining in and sharing… I’m loving being your P.E. Teacher and now you can watch again, knowing you’re not only staying fit, you’re also helping raise money for the NHS.

‘See you Monday at 9am 😃’.

Well done Joe on the amazing work!