Joe Wicks receives some very exciting news after growing popularity

The Body Coach AKA Joe Wicks helped the nation through lockdown with his free PE lessons for families across the country.

Joe Wicks soon became a national treasure because of his easy-to-follow, fun workouts that are suitable for all ages.

Because of his growing popularity, there’s a possibility he could be immortalised with his very own Madame Tussauds waxwork model.

A source told The Sun, “Madame Tussauds is always monitoring which celebrities are popular and which aren’t.

“Joe is huge right now and at the very top of their list.”

They added, “It’s just a case of taking accurate measurements and seeing who can be moved out for more ­relevant stars like Joe.”

Madame Tussauds has a ‘cast list’ which it reviews annually, making sure that popular celebrities and influential faces have a spot in their gallery.

It was established in 1835 and has since paid tribute to many famous faces from throughout the years.

The world famous waxwork attraction has categories such as film, royals, sport, music and world leaders, featuring a wide range of famous faces.

Most recent examples include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, boxer Anthony Joshua, actor Tom Hardy, and celeb couple David and Victoria Beckham.

All of these are in the gallery because of their current popularity, which is subject to change based on whose hot in current affairs. So it’s quite tough to get your own waxwork!

Joe Wicks could be set to join these global icons, after millions of people tuned in to his workouts and his T-Shirts helped to raise £500,000 for the NHS.

