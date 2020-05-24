Fans call for Joe Wicks to receive OBE after lockdown PE lessons

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reports reveal that 'hundreds of fans' have nominated Joe Wicks for an OBE following the success of his lockdown PE classes.

Joe Wicks quickly became the nation’s PE teacher after offering free sessions during lockdown.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Joe streamed his PE with Joe series every weekday.

Due to its popularity for all ages, fans are now calling for Joe aka The Body Coach to receive an OBE for his hard work.

A source told The Sun that ‘hundreds of requests’ have come in, even from children.

They revealed, “Joe has become a household name since lockdown started and he’s become a figurehead in isolation because of the PE classes he puts on every morning.

“Hundreds of requests putting his name forward for an OBE have been handed to the Honours committee.”

They added, “Many have been written by children who think Joe is fantastic.”

Joe’s own daughter has got involved with the classes too, much to the delight of fans tuning in every morning.

His PE classes have helped keep the nation active and entertained during unprecedented times.

They’ve even reportedly been watched by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children.

The source revealed, “Those around Joe think the chances of him getting a nod are high, especially given the praise he’s had from Number 10 and the fact that Prince William’s three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — all do the class daily.

“Getting an honour from the Queen would be the icing on the cake for Joe. He had no idea his classes would prove so popular.”

