Joe Wicks has become a national treasure during the lockdown, having run daily PE lessons on Youtube, keeping the nation fit.

And now, the Body Coach has signed a £1million multi-book deal with Harper Collins, to publish children and adult health books.

In a statement, Joe said: “I can’t wait to start developing new adult books with HarperCollins and to create children’s books for the first time.

“I’m on a mission to get the world fitter, stronger, healthier and happier. Books play a crucial part in that.”

Joe, who is apparently already worth £14.5 million, published his first book, Lean in 15, in 2015, which went on to sell 1.37 million copies, and become the second bestselling food and drink book of all time. And his most recent book, Wean in 15, went to number one in May.

Joe is very in demand, and this offer comes after he turned down a multi-million pound deal with Tesco to help create a health food range with them, as well as a deal with Channel 4.

An insider told The Sun: “Joe almost signed a deal with Tesco to create a range of microwave meals back in 2018. He had numerous meetings with them at the time and even created, sampled and tested a range of products including packaging designs.

“He ended up pulling out because he worried it went too against his ethos of cooking at home. Tesco then negotiated the deal with Jamie Oliver instead.”

Channel 4 also tried to tempt Joe to move his PE lessons from YouTube to the TV, but he declined the offer in order to make sure people from all over the world can get involved with his workouts.

The source added: “Joe is always worried about looking as though he’s cashing in so this is going to take some very clever marketing to persuade him to come on board.”