Sad news for Joe Wicks’ fans as he cancels majority of his online workouts

Joe Wicks has revealed that he’ll be reducing his online PE classes from next week.

When the UK coronavirus lockdown kicked in, the fitness expert took to his online platforms to provide daily virtual PE lessons for all of the kids who were off school and missing their weekly activity classes.

However the sessions were so popular that Brits young and old took to their laptops, TVs and tablets to tune into Joe’s daily classes, gaining him the label the nation’s favourite PE teacher with calls for him to even receive an OBE for the services that he provided.

But the fitness trainer, who is also known as The Body Coach, has now made the decision to reduce the number of online classes per week he is running from daily to just three weekly sessions.

Announcing the change on his Instagram page, Joe wrote, ‘Hello everyone! Just a little update. It’s NOT OVER, but this is the last full week of PE with Joe.

‘I’ve loved every minute of it. All 13 weeks of it😀 It’s been so much fun and I’ve laughed so much. I’ve been on a mission to engage children in fitness for 4 years now and have travelled all over the U.K. visiting schools.

‘I feel very proud that I’ve been able to bring so many people together during lockdown. We have had almost 70 million views worldwide on the workouts now which is truly mind blowing 🤯

‘As of next week I’ll be running a reduced time table of 3 days per week. I’m going to be doing LIVE workouts Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9am for everyone.

‘Thank you for your support on #pewithjoe and for all your messages of thanks and gratitude. It’s been an incredible journey! Let’s keep going! Lots of love Joe ❤️’.

Fans and friends took to the trainer’s comments section to praise him for all of his important work, with Dr Rupy Aujla of The Doctor’s Kitchen commenting, ‘Absolutely amazing mate 👊🏼’, while TV cook Lisa Faulkner wrote, ‘Have loved it too. You are brilliant!! Strangely sad that this is all coming to an end’.

Other’s added, ‘Absolutely incredible work Joe, and so glad you’re continuing it’, ‘Joe you legend 👍🏻💚😄’ and ‘Thank you Joe – the nation is SOOOO grateful for you and your commitment to us ♥️’.