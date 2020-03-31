We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks has shared an adorable message he received from a little girl who said she admires him for his touching work in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The fitness expert, who also goes by the Body Coach, has been hosting daily workouts for both children and adults on his Instagram page since the government closed the country’s schools and gyms in order to try and slow spread of the virus.

And the social media star has seen a massive response for his online workout sessions, with over 800,000 households tuning in just on the first day of his online videos.

Joe even revealed that his classes have become so successful that he has been forced to turn down TV offers so that he can keep his workouts on YouTube and open to everyone.

“I have decided I want to stay on YouTube because I want it to have a global reach,” he told BBC Radio 2.

“I don’t want to be exclusive to one place. I have been blown away by the response”.

And now the star has shared an adorable note with fans that he received from a little girl who told him that she admires him for his efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

‘As you know, children are stuck at home because of this virus that is going around,’ reads the note from nine-year-old Nancy.

‘Part of my homework is to write a letter to someone you admire and I choose you.

‘I amire you because you give up your time to #P.E With Joe Monday to Friday at 9am to make sure everyone feels good and are keeping fit during the hard times. You also other fitness videos which are great to.

‘It is also great that during #P.E with Joe, you do spot the difference,’ the child went on, ‘and on friday you gave us a piece of homework to make a workout and you will show them to us. You also do shoutouts which are super fun.

‘The amount of support you have gotten is incredible!’ added Nancy.

‘Joe you make working out extremely fun,’ she continued, ‘the, climbing the rope, kangaroo jumps and spiderman lunges are the best!

‘You are very good with kids. I hope you carry on going!’ finished the appreciative youngster, adding, ‘Ps. your baby is adorable’.

How sweet!

Well done Joe on your hard work and amazing influence!