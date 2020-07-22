We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks shocked fans when he gave them a glimpse of his home with a behind-the-scenes tour.

The fitness coach, who has been running PE with Joe Wicks sessions throughout lockdown to keep children who were off school active while at home, ran the last of his in-demand sessions earlier today.

Sharing a photo of him and his wife Rosie along with their two children, two-year-old Indie and seven-month-old Marley, in their living room where the fitness expert, who is also known as The Body Coach, has been filming his sessions, Joe wrote to his nearly four million Instagram followers, ‘78 workouts, 80 million views, 2,271 years of total at watch time 🤯, £580k raised for @nhscharitiestogether ❤️🙏🏼

‘Thank you so much for being a part of #PeWithJoe 🙌🏽 I hope you’ve enjoyed it. I have loved it and am sad it’s over for now. Don’t worry I’ll be back again soon 🌍 Lots of love the Wicks Family ☺️’.

And to celebrate his hugely successful PE lessons, the social media sensation allowed fans into his home (virtually) and filming area as he shared a behind-the-scenes tour with BBC Breakfast.

But while many showered the star with praise after his candid tour, some couldn’t help but notice a secret area of his home that he has never showed before.

Fans couldn’t help but be shocked when they spotted an apparent messy corner in Joe’s living room!

Taking a screenshot of the morning tour that Joe shared with his fans, one viewer wrote on Twitter, ‘Comforting to see that the other end of Joe Wicks’ living room is an absolute tip’.

Many fans replied with laughing Emoji faces, while some even admitted to inspecting the photo to see what the star had lying around.

It comes after Joe spent months streaming daily weekday workouts, which in turn gained him the label of the nation’s favourite PE teacher.

‘You’re an absolute legend for getting the nation exercising together during lockdown,’ wrote one fan. ‘Thank you for everything you have done.’

‘Thank you so much Joe to you and your amazing family 😍,’ added another. ‘I have loved the honesty throughout where you’ve shared your moods, the highs and the lows, changed my perception on exercise and helped my mental health massively, it really does change the mindset and makes you feel so much better’.

Another bid a tearful farewell, commenting, ‘Amazing! 💗we shed a tear at the end it’s been our one constant through all this thank you 🙌🏻 xx’.