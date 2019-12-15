Congratulations are in order for Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie, who welcomed a little baby boy on Saturday.

The fitness guru, who goes by The Body Coach, revealed that Christmas had come early as the little tot arrived three weeks earlier than expected.

Sharing a series of images on his Instagram account of the little boy, who they have yet to name, enjoying some skin-on-skin contact with his dad, Joe gushed: ‘We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today.

‘He is the best early Christmas present ever ❤️😍 He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighs 5lb 14oz 👶🏼.’

Joe added: ‘Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great. We still haven’t got a name for him yet but I’ll share it when we do ☺️ Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all, Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦.’

Joe’s followers rushed to congratulate him and Rosie, with Fearne Cotton posting: ‘A Christmas angel ♥️♥️♥️.’

Another wrote: ‘So excited for you! What a wonderful early Christmas pressie indeed!! Lots and lots of love to all the fam 😘😘😘 congrats 💖💖💖.’

In August, Joe announced that he and Rosie were expecting their second child.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the exciting news with his 2.9 million followers, Joe shared a sweet photo of him and one-year-old daughter Indie sitting next to wife Rosie as she cradles her bump.

Alongside the adorable family snap he wrote: ‘🎉Weeeeeee’re having another baby 👶🏼😝We are very happy and excited to grow our family ❤️

‘We don’t know the sex,’ he continued, ‘and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January 😬🎉’.

Joe and Rosie became parents for the first time in July 2018 when she welcomed their first child and daughter Indie into the world.