John Cena gets married in secret wedding two years after Nikki Bella split

John Cena has married in a secret ceremony to Shay Shariatzadeh.

The WWE wrestler and his new wife tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, on October 12, according to TMZ, who obtained official records confirming the news.

The wedding comes just two years after the Blockers actor’s bitter split from his ex-fiancee Nikki Bella – who’s now engaged to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Artem Chigvintsev, and has a baby, Matteo, with him too.

John and Shay began dating last year, and they made their relationship public for the first time at the Playing With Fire premiere in October.

This is John’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012, and he dated Nikki for about six years before they called off their engagement in May 2018 due to the fact John didn’t want children and Nikki did.

Following her split from John, Nikki announced her engagement to Artem – who she danced with on Dancing With The Stars – in January 2020.

The WWE star gave birth to their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020.

Her twin sister, Brie, was pregnant with her second child at the same time as Nikki.

Nikki spoke about her decision to end her relationship with John while appearing on Maria Menounos’s YouTube show Better Together in May.

The TV personality said, “Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people that wanted two different lives but were trying so hard to make it one.

“Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what he wanted.

“And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, I was like, ‘Am I’m going to force someone to be a father?’

“What if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life.

“Is that what you want? And I remember thinking, ‘it’s not what I want.'”