TV chef John Torode sent today’s episode of This Morning into disarray when he set fire to his kitchen during a live cooking segment.

The famous foodie appeared on the ITV chat show via video link from his London home in order to demonstrate how viewers can make their very own McDonald’s breakfast muffins, from the comfort of their own kitchens.

With lockdown meaning that McDonald’s restaurants across the country have closed their doors, the nation’s fast food lovers have been left without their favourite food from the iconic golden arches.

Luckily, John was on hand today to show us all how to DIY a Maccies breakfast, but things quickly went south when his feature was interrupted by fire.

As John chatted away to the camera, a tea towel on the kitchen counter behind him was set alight.

Of course, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield quickly tried to alert the MasterChef judge of the blaze, but John remained oblivious.

“John! Your tea towel is on fire! Behind you, behind you, John,” the pair yelled.

John calmly responded to the drama, picking up the flaming material and popping it into the sink, before saying, “I’m just going to open the back door.”

Of course, John’s fire alarm began rining out, leaving fans of the show laughing at all the craziness from home.

‘John Torode on #ThisMorning is making my day,’ one wrote on Twitter.

‘John Torode just cooking whilst his house burns down is a mood for 2020 #ThisMorning,’ joked a second, while a third chipped in, ‘Nothing could have been a better gift today than John Torode’s tea towel catching on fire on This Morning.’

Having seen the fiery chaos ensue, Springbourne Fire Station in Bournment released a warning to viewers.

‘Just watching This Morning with John Torode. Please don’t leave tea towels on your hob. Accidents can happen to anyone, including professional chefs. His smoke detector did go off which shows the importance of working smoke alarms,’ they wrote online.