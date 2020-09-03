Jools Oliver shares utterly adorable photo of son River ahead of his first day of school

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jools Oliver shared an utterly adorable snap of her youngest son, River, ahead of his first ever day of school today.

Former model and doting mum Jools, who shares Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and four-year-old River Rocket with husband Jamie Oliver, left her Instagram followers swooning with the gorgeous photo of her littlest tot.

In the sweet snap, blonde beauty River can be seen snoozing away in bed.

Captioning the upload, Jools revealed that the youngest of the Oliver brood is starting ‘big school’ today, penning a heartbroken emoji beside the pic.

‘Wake up sleepy head it’s your first day of big school ✏️📚💔 xxx,’ Jools wrote.

Admitting that the sleepy shot was far from the reality of today’s school morning, she joked, ‘( I mean obviously he has been awake since 5.45…) xxx.’

Plenty of Jools’ fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the super cute little one, wishing him the best of luck.

‘Oh my goodness where did that time go? Good luck 🙌🏼💖,’ one wrote.

‘What? No! My heart 😫 he’s too little 😭,’ added a second.

‘Awwwwwwww how has this come round so quickly for him (you) – sending oodles of love and care (and tissues) ❤️,’ a third chipped in.

‘That little face ✨💫 angel boy 🏹,’ swooned a fourth.

This comes weeks after the Oliver family celebrated River’s fourth birthday.

Iconic telly chef Jamie shared some lovely pics from the special day on his own social media, showing off River’s garden party celebrations.

‘Happy Birthday Baby River Oliver !! 4 years old …this little person has brought such joy into our lives, he makes me laugh so much he’s fascinating like a 30 year old squashed into child…Happy birthday son love you 😍 dad xxx,’ proud dad Jamie wrote.

Jools recently posted a mega sweet throwback photo of Petal and River as much tinier children, with little Petal holding her newborn little brother with a little grin on her face.