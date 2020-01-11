Loose Women regular Josie Gibson reveals how she dropped four dress sizes…

We think it’s fair to say that TV personality Josie Gibson has yo-yo dieted over the years. When she first burst onto our screens in 2010 and won over the nation’s hearts on Big Brother, she was a size 20.

Two years later, Josie famously transformed her body with a diet and exercise regime, and shifted an impressive 6st in weight, shrinking down to a size 8. In 2016, she even had surgery to remove 6lb of excess skin left from the staggering weight loss.

However, 34-year-old Josie’s weight slowly crept back on over the years, and she’s admitted that it got worse when she welcomed her first son, Reggie, in 2018, due to her love of carbs.

She said, ‘I put on about four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with Reggie. I craved carbs. I’d eat bread for breakfast, lunch and dinner if I could.’

But the reality star – who weighed 16st at her heaviest – has managed to drop from a size 18-20 to a size 12 in just three months, with the help of diet and exercise specialists Do The Unthinkable. She says, ‘I feel so much better about myself!’

Asked if she had any weight-loss tips, Josie admitted she would look through old pictures of her figure for motivation.

‘Take weekly pictures of your changing shape,’ she advises. ‘Whenever I needed a boost, I’d just scroll back through my phone to see how far I’d come.’

While enjoying a recent break in Dubai, Josie showed off her new figure in a bikini and revealed that she’s finally happy with her body after ‘years of hating it’.

She said, ‘I’ve got to a point in my life where I absolutely love my body and everything it does for me.’

And it’s not just her body that Josie’s celebrating. Having been single since she split from boyfriend Terry just four months after giving birth to their son Reggie, she feels better than ever.

She says, ‘I am single and on my own and I thought I would hate it, but my God, I am so happy. Never knock single life – it’s so empowering and it’s good to find yourself and love you.

‘I am obviously completely loved up with my little boy Reggie, but as far as finding that happy ever after “fairy-tale” ending… I’ve found it on my [own]!

‘The fairy-tale ending for me is loving who you are, enjoying your own company and cracking yourself up.’

Hear, hear!