Joss Stone announces she’s pregnant with her first child

British songstress Joss Stone has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old singing star who rose to fame with her debut album when she was just 16-years-old, is set to become a parent for the first time alongside her American boyfriend Cody.

Joss, whose full name is Joscelyn Stoker, made the pregnancy announcement on her podcast A Cuppa Happy this week, sharing the news with her guest Ella Mills who is known as Deliciously Ella and is also expecting.

“Guess what? I am going to have a little baby! I am so excited to talk to you because I don’t know many pregnant women. I am week 17 and I just stopped being sick all the time,” Joss told the food influencer.

Opening up on her fear of giving birth, Joss joked that her boyfriend’s labour advice has been rather unhelpful.

“My boyfriend kept saying to me, ‘Pain is temporary’.

“Temporary, it is temporary! Oh my God it is horrible! Leave me alone! I am just going to cry!

“I woke up in the middle of the night – randomly – and I was like: ‘Oh my god I am really scared!’ I just got really terrified of having to push it out!”

Lots of Joss’s fans took to social media to send her love and congratulations following the baby announcement.

‘Congratulations!!!! 💝💝💝 Take care of you. A wonderful journey is ahead of you. I whis you all the best from my heart 🤗😚,’ one commenter penned

‘Your podcast is my favourite! Congratulations on your baby news! 👼🏻,’ added another.

Joss, who grew up in Devon, was reported to be the fifth richest British singer under 30 with an estimated net worth of £10 million back in 2012.