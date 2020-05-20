Jude Law is set to welcome his sixth child with new wife Phillipa Coan

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Film star Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time.

The Sherlock Holmes actor and his wife Phillip Coan are expecting their first baby together, according to reports.

Jude already shares five children with past wives and girlfriends and is starting a family with Phillipa, who he married last year.

Phillip was spotted showing off her growing baby bump as she and hubby Jude stepped out in north London this week.

Jude, who is father to sons Rafferty, 23, and Rudy, 17, and daughters Iris, 19, Sophia, ten, and Ada, five, was married to his first wife Sadie Frost between 1997 and 2003.

He later welcomed little Sophia with with American model Samantha Burke and went on to share a romance with singer Catherine Harding, who is Ada’s mother.

It’s no surprise Jude is spreading his genes further, though. The hunky BAFTA winner admitted he was keen to have more babies recently.

“I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with.

“The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.

“We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source has revealed that Jude and Phillipa are thrilled to be expecting.

“He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family.

“Everyone is really excited for the new arrival,” the insider told the Daily Mail.