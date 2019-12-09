Coronation Street star Julia Goulding has given birth to her first child.

The star welcomed the new arrival – a baby boy – on November 30, with her husband Ben Silver.

But the actress only announced the news on Instagram yesterday and told fans they had decided to name their newborn son Franklin Wolf Silver.

Julia – who plays Shona Platt on the ITV soap – shared a photo of herself and Ben in a park.

The post said, ‘Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us: Taken as I was in early labour on my due date.

‘The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world. Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He’s changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.’

Naturally, her exciting news was met with lots of happy comments from friends and fans.

Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster, wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful x.’

While Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin said, ‘Huge congratulations lovely ones.’

Julia announced she was expecting back in May – just a few months after her and Ben tied the knot.

The duo also revealed that they would not be finding out the gender of the baby in advance.

Julia previously told OK Magazine, “No, we’re having a surprise, but it was tempting at the 20-week scan.

“He or she has got a personality already. At the scan, it posed for a minute and then turned its back on us and wouldn’t move!

“Which means they may take after Ben, who’s more camera shy than me, or perhaps they’ve got my attitude! We’ve got a sassy one, whatever it is.”

They married back in December 2018, at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

The pair had dated for three years when Ben proposed to Julia on her 30th birthday – they kept the news a secret for 10 months.

A massive congratulations to the pair!