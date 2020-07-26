We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s been an extremely difficult week in the Kardashian/West household.

Kanye West has now issued a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian after he made a series of explosive comments about their marriage on Twitter.

The rapper, who suffers from bipolar, took to social media on Saturday to ask his wife for forgiveness.

Throughout the week, Kanye posted a number of rambling tweets about their relationship in which he accused Kim of trying to ‘lock me up’ and said he wanted to divorce her.

He also revealed at his first presidential rally in South Carolina last week that Kim had considered terminating her pregnancy with their daughter North.

Posting on Twitter, Kanye wrote, ‘I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

‘I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.’

While Kim has not responded to Kanye’s tweet directly, she did ‘like’ a comment from a fan who wrote, ‘I love you both so much’.

Kim finally spoke out about Kanye’s seemingly erratic behaviour in a heartfelt statement earlier this week.

She wrote, ‘As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.

‘I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy.

‘But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.’

She continued, ‘Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.

‘People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

‘He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.’

The star went on to talk about what living with bipolar disorder is like before adding, ‘Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s wellbeing and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.’