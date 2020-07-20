We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kanye West broke down crying during his first presidential rally as he discussed considering an abortion before wife Kim Kardashian had his daughter North West.

The Stronger hitmaker, who is married to model and reality star Kim Kardashian, made an unconventional speech at his first presidential rally over the weekend.

And it left fans and family reportedly worried over the star’s bipolar disorder condition…

Kanye West presidential run: Can Kanye West run for president?

As long as a person is a natural-born citizen of the United States, has been a resident in the country for at least 14 years and is at least 35 years old, they can run for president.

Kanye West announced his run for president weeks ago, but did not opt for either the Republican or Democrat parties.

Instead he revealed hopes to be a bridge between the two, writing on Twitter, ‘We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future’.

What did Kanye West say about abortion?

During his first presidential rally over the weekend, the Paris rapper admitted that he and now-wife Kim Kardashian, who is part of the famed Kardashian family, considered abortion before having their first child North.

“My mum saved my life, my dad wanted to abort me,” he said, revealing that he felt “God sent him a message” to save daughter North.

“My mum saved my life,” he reiterated, “there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

The All of the Lights hitmaker, who shares seven-year-old North with wife Kim, as well as four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm, candidly opened up about when he and Kim considered abortion back in 2013.

“I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter. Listen to me!” he exclaimed between tears.

“In the Bible, it says, ‘Thou shalt not kill’.

Making the unconventional speech in a bulletproof vest, Kanye continued, “I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [I had] different girlfriends and everything… and she said, ‘I’m pregnant’. And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘Uh oh’.”

“She was crying,” he said of wife Kim’s reaction, “and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star recalled a moment when the screen of his laptop, where he kept “all of [his] creative ideas” and “next song cover” went black and white, explaining that he felt it was a message from God.

“And I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby’, and I said ‘We’re gonna have this child’.”

Does Kanye West have bipolar?

Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2016 and recent reports have suggested that wife Kim is concerned over his recent behaviour.

In a recent four-hour interview he did with Forbes magazine after announcing that he would be running for president, the star made some controversial statements about abortion, saying that he believes “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

During his speech on Saturday, Kanye admitted that wife Kim may want to leave him after his unconventional rally and praised her for not going through with an abortion, saying, “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to.

“She stood up and she protected that child.”