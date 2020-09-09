Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal the gender of their unborn baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have announced the sex of their unborn baby at a sweet gender reveal party.

The couple confirmed former TOWIE star Kate’s pregnancy back in June after tying the knot last year.

Now, the pair have confirmed that they are set to welcome a baby boy to the Ferdinand family with an adorable Instagram post.

Football star Rio, who is dad to sons Lorenz, 14 and Tate, 12, and daughter Tia, nine, lost his wife Rebecca back in 2015 following a short battle with breast cancer.

Taking to social media to share the wonderful news of he and Kate’s new arrival, the sports star celebrated the incoming of another little boy.

‘It’s a BOY!!! The Boys ruling this house,’ he penned beside a lovely photo of him and his family celebrating the thrilling news.

Meanwhile wife Kate, who was hoping for a girl, wrote, ‘…. it’s a boy. Me and Tia are outnumbered,’ followed by a shocked face emoji.

TOWIE pal Chloe Lewis commented, ‘Congratulations boys are the best‘ but fans were also sure it was going to be a girl.

One wrote, ‘Fantastic news. Was so convinced you were carrying a girl…enjoy every moment‘

The pair, who married last year in Turkey in front of 200 guest of family and friends, secretly filmed the moment they told the kids they were getting a new brother or sister. They screamed and jumped up and down with excitement as they were told the baby news.

After reading out a message revealing Kate is expecting a baby, she told the them, “I’m pregnant,” before revealing her bump and asking, “Have you not noticed, guys?”

It is not known when the baby is due but it’s predicted to be autumn or winter this year.

Kate had reportedly felt “burnt out” over lockdown juggling her pregnancy with homeschooling the children.

A source told heat magazine, “Kate has been really overwhelmed by everything she’s had to do over the past couple of months, and it’s starting to take its toll. She does most things around the house, plus she’s doing the majority of the home schooling, as well as launching Ferdinand Fitness with Rio. She’s also been keeping up with her own exercise routine and just feels burnt out at the moment.”