Kate Ferdinand has opened up on her pregnancy, revealing that she feels like she’s been 'losing her mind'.

The ex-The Only Way Is Essex star and her former Manchester United footballer husband Rio Ferdinand announced just weeks ago that they are expecting their first child together, just months after their lavish Turkey wedding ceremony.

And now the TV star, who in the past has been open about committing her life to being a stepmum to Rio’s three children 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and nine-year-old who he shared with his late Rebecca Ellison, has opened up about the difficulties that she’s been experiencing during her first few months of pregnancy.

‘I’ve been pretty quiet on here recently,’ she wrote in a post on her Instagram page. ‘Honestly, I’ve just been so exhausted I don’t know whether I’m coming or going😫 how I’ve been feeling has been changing daily so I’ve found it hard to share anything because I don’t really know how I feel myself 🤣 …. any other pregnant women feeling the same? Or am I losing my mind??

‘It’s taken me some time to really get used to the fact that I’m growing a little human in me and to slow down,’ continued the fitness fanatic, who regularly documents her workouts on social media.

‘I’m always running around a hundred miles an hour, trying to do everything and taking it easy is just not in my makeup, it’s taken some adjustments 🙏🏻.

‘I trained for the first 8 weeks and then became absolutely exhausted, I really struggled with everything, I just felt sick tired and all over the place constantly… it was hard for my mind but I really had to listen to my body; rest & take it easy.’

‘There are still days I feel absolutely wiped out, have terrible migraines & I do just go back to bed,’ she went on, admitting she feels guilty. ‘In all honestly those days I feel so useless and have been having terrible guilt that I’m not around for the kids and Rio is doing everything 😫

‘It’s such an amazing feeling having a little human inside of you, our family is so excited but it’s also so scary being pregnant for the first time,’ Kate opened up. ‘I worry about everything 🤦🏼♀️ having 3 big kiddies to look after and feeling like a ‘mum’ already but actually not being through this experience before has me feeling all types of confused!

‘I just wanted to share the reality of how I’m feeling, also some hope that I’m not alone ❤️ lots of love x’.

Fans flocked to support the star, reassuring her that she is not alone in how she is feeling.

