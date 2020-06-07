Kate Ferdinand confesses husband Rio’s kids schedule their sex life and ‘ask when they’re going to do it’ in graphic chats

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Ferdinand has confessed that her husband Rio's kids have been rather strict when it comes to their sex life lately.

The former TOWIE star, who became stepmother to footballer Rio’s three kids Lorenz, 12, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, last year, revealed the hilariously “graphic” conversations the couple have had with the trio during lockdown.

Explaining Rio’s brood have been scheduling their sex life to ensure they don’t get intimate in the bedroom while they’re in the house, Kate said, “Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids.

“They’re saying: ‘When are you going to do it, then?’ It’s so funny.

“One of them said: ‘You’re not going to have [sex] in lockdown while we’re in the house so I think you’re going to have it in October.’

“I’m like, I can’t believe I’m having this conversation,” she told The Sun.

Cringe!

Tate, Lorenz and Tia sadly lost their biological mother to breast cancer back in 2015 and Kate has been very open about the process of becoming a part of their lives.

Rio and Kate took part in a BBC documentary, looking into how Kate transitioned into her role as a stepmum.

Speaking on the honest telly project, titled Becoming a Stepfamily, Kate admitted she has found it a big struggle at times, saying, ” can’t ring my friends and ask them what to do – no one has a partner with kids whose mum has died. No one really knows what to say. I know that I’m caring and hope that’s enough.

“We don’t want to wake up one day and think ‘we’ve done that wrong’ and the kids are unhappy.”

Rio sweetly shared details of his own feelings surrounding the difficult situation, saying, “The whole transition was really tough. It’s not easy, there’s no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum. There are so many questions, like, ‘Can I discipline them?’

“The kids say it’s much more fun in the house now. What dad wouldn’t want that? She’s uplifting. She’s added value to the house given where it was. It was at a low ebb.”