Kate Garraway confirms break from Good Morning Britain to care for family

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway will be taking a break to care for her husband Derek Draper.

Kate Garraway confirmed the news on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, after thanking fans and colleagues for their support.

The presenter returned to set in July for the first time since March, after husband Derek was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sadly he is still in hospital as a result of the virus, and his recovery is still not clear given the damage caused.

Kate is now taking a step back to focus on her family, which consists of Derek and their children Billy and Darcey.

As well as caring for her husband, she wants to ensure her children are settled back at school.

Revealing her break, she said, “I’m actually not here next week, I’m taking a bit of time off to help Billy get sorted for secondary school, the children, Darcey as well to get into school. Also Derek, look after things on that.”

She added, “I just want to say thanks to all of you for being absolutely brilliant since I’ve come back through challenging times.

“Everyone here, you, Ben, Adil and all of the people off and on screen have been amazing.”

Kate has been very open about Derek’s condition, and how it’s affected the family.

In July, she spoke about a “tough visit”, which was even more emotional as it was son Billy’s birthday.

At the time, she said, “You think about the day he was born, and Derek’s involvement. And you think about how much Derek would like to be present – all of that. So it’s very emotional.

“A doctor said to me, ‘Sometimes Kate, a day where nothing has gone backwards and nothing has gone wrong is a positive day’.”