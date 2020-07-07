We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, is still fighting a horrendous health battle after having coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain host’s partner was admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 back in March and is now suffering from the serious impact the virus had on his body.

Although Derek is now in a “minimum state of consciousness” and occasionally opens his eyes, Kate’s telly colleague Piers Morgan has explained there’s still a long way to go before Derek is well and that his recovery will be “slow and uncertain”.

Now, Kate has shared the heartbreaking reason her 14-year-old daughter Darcey is desperate for her dad to get better.

The sweet teenager, who is the eldest of Kate and Derek’s brood of two, has aspirations to become a lawyer and show her dad just how great she is.

Kate said, “Darcey, who wants to be a barrister, said ‘Dad, you’d better get better soon because I’m getting cleverer every day. You’ll never win an argument if you don’t get well soon’.

“Darcey even told him about how she put together a flat pack of furniture for her bedroom,” she told Hello! magazine.

Kate also revealed how her 11-year-old son Billy is finding the horrendous time.

“Billy misses him so much. At first, he slept in a camp bed next to Derek’s side of the bed, and he wears one of his T-shirts, which swamps him.”

Kate’s TV pal and co-presenter Susanna Reid recently spoke out on the family’s awful ordeal.

“She has such strength even to be able to put into words what she and their children are going through,” Susanna wrote in her Daily Mail column.

“Derek is a strong, clever, insightful man devoted to his gorgeous wife and children. Kate feels stronger just by knowing that all our support is there.”